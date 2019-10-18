Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Friday opined that “we can’t have another Prime Ministre like Narendra Modi” as the country under his leadership is in safe hands. She added that PM Modi has taken the country to great heights and people must not even think of supporting any other party.

Her statement comes ahead of Haryana Assembly election 2019, scheduled to be held on October 21.

“As PM, Modi ji has taken our country to great heights. We can’t have another PM like him. Situation of the country 10-15 yrs ago was worrisome. But today it’s in safe hands. So, don’t even think of supporting any other party,” Hema Malini said at a public rally in Hodal.

#WATCH BJP MP Hema Malini in Hodal:As PM, Modi ji has taken our country to great heights.We can't have another PM like him. Situation of the country 10-15 yrs ago was worrisome. But today it's in safe hands. So,don't even think of supporting any other party.#HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/F6zHcVfhUP — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress claiming that ‘Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally’. Addressing an election rally in Sonipat district of Haryana, PM Modi had questioned the ‘chemistry between Pakistan and Congress’.

“When we talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets stomach ache, and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally, what sort of chemistry is this?’ asked PM Modi

Meanwhile, on October 12, two leaders from the Congress joined the BJP. Congress leaders Tarun Bhadari and Santosh Sharma joined the saffron party in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana will go to polls in on October 21 and results will be announced three days later on October 24. Besides, another BJP-ruled state, i.e, Maharashtra will also witness elections on the same day.