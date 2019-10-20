New Delhi: With just a day left for the Haryana Assembly Election 2019, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday appointed Vinod Zutshi, former Deputy Election Commissioner and Secretary Tourism, as Special Observer for Assandh Assembly Constituency of Karnal District in Haryana.

Prior to this responsibility, Zutshi was appointed by the EC in April this year as special observer for Tripura where the Lok Sabha polls to one of the seats were postponed in view of the law and order situation.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Haryana Police had deployed over 75,000 security personnel in the state for smooth conduct of the general election.

“As part of the election preparedness, the neighbouring states would also deply maximum forces in their territory to ensure sealing of inter—state borders before the election,” Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava told ANI.

As part of the poll preparation, Haryana Police is also adopting new measures such as deploying police forces with spare Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) parties in the state to ensure complete safety and security of such EVMs during the poll.

“We have mobilised additional manpower of more than 5,000 personnel as compared to Parliamentary Elections 2019 to ensure proper law and order during the election process in the state. We are deploying a total of 57,583 police and home guard personnel in addition to 130 companies of Central Paramilitary forces this time,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to police, the security personnel have so far seized a total of 1,53,431 bottles of illicit liquor and over 1,256 kg narcotic substances including Heroin, Opium, Poppy husk, Ganja, Smack, and Charas as a result of the tight vigil.