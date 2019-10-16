New Delhi: While addressing an election rally in Gurugram, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has come to the constituency with a promise that before 2024, every single infiltrator will be ousted from the country. He was referring to the move of the Central government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was implemented in Assam recently.

The Central government had last month on September 1 released the first list of the NRC where more than 19 lakh people were left out of it.

Coming down heavily on the Congress for opposing the NRC move, Shah said that let all people in the Congress object to it but his government will not allow a single outsider to reside in the country.

“Let Rahul baba object, let Hooda ji object, I have come here to promise you that before 2024 every single infiltrator will be ousted from the country,” Shah said in Gurugram.

Further slamming the Congress for opposing the NRC move, Shah said, “When we talk about deporting illegal migrants, Congress says why will you deport them? Where will they go? What will they feed upon? I ask them, ‘wo aapke mausere bhai lagte hain kya?’”.

Saying that the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana was marked by corruption, Shah said and the ‘goondaism’ took place in the Indian National Lok Dal government led by Om Prakash Chautala.

“The Congress government worked on the principle of 3Ds – a government of courtiers, a government of son-in-law and of brokers of son-in-law. The sin of giving the land of farmers of Haryana to the son-in-law of Delhi Durbar was committed by Hoodaji,” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Elections for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and the results for the same will be announced on October 24. Union Minister Amit Shah was addressing rallies at four places in Haryana on Wednesday as part of the election campaign for the state.