New Delhi: At a time when Opposition parties are raising questions over the transparency of the functioning of the EVM machines, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted his version of EVM’s full form. Instead of Electronic Voting Machine, it was ‘every vote for Modi’ and when it comes to Haryana, it’s ‘every vote for Manohar’. Haryana is going to the polls on October 21. The results are expected on October 24.

Along with the tweet was a video footage of Mr Khattar addressing an election rally in the state where he was found saying the same thing. “The name of the machine is EVM. This acronym can be expanded to mean ‘Every vote for Modi’. But if anybody says that this is an election to the state assembly, not Parliament, EVM can be expanded to mean ‘Every Vote for Manohar’. And it doesn’t matter if the vote is for Modiji or for Manohar, the symbol to press is ‘lotis’,” the Chief Minister said, as reported by NDTV.

However, the tweet along with the video was taken down soon.

This is not the only foot-in-mouth moment for Khattar in the run-up to the state election. During an election rally on Sunday, Khattar called Sonia a ‘dead rat’, after which the Congress party has demanded an apology from him.

“After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president and started saying that the party should get new president from outside Gandhi family. We thought this was good, to move away from nepotism (parivarvad)… But they spent three months moving around the country in search of a new party president. After three months who became the president? Sonia Gandhi. Khoda Pahar Nikli Chuiya, Vo Bhi Mari Hui (like digging up a mountain to find a mouse, that too a dead one). This is their condition,” stated Khattar.