New Delhi: Five Assembly constituencies in Haryana will go for re-polling on Wednesday, one day before the results, after the several “shortcomings” were noticed in the poll booths by the Election Commission.

“Re-polling will be conducted tomorrow, from 7 AM to 6 PM, in five Assembly Constituencies of Haryana – Uchana Kalan (in Jind), Berry (in Jhajjar), Narnaul (in Narnaul), Kosli (in Rewari), Prithla (in Faridabad),” announced Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal.

As a result, the polls that were conducted on Monday in the mentioned booths will be considered null and void. Re-polling for the five constituencies will begin early Wednesday morning at 7 AM and will go on till 6 PM.

Notably, the 90-member Haryana Assembly went to polls on Monday with nearly 1168 candidates vying for the state. The state has a total of 1,83,90,525 electors of which nearly 65 per cent voters turned out till 6 PM to exercise their franchise.

While the state is often marred with caste politics and violence, officials stated that barring “minor incidents”, the polling in the state on Monday remained peaceful.

Several opinion polls have predicted that the ruling BJP will return to power in the state with a brute majority, as the Congress tally in the state is expected to reduce to 10.

On the other hand, Maharashtra registered a near-identical turnout from the last Assembly elections when 63.38% voters turned up to cast their vote. The results for both the states will be declared on Thursday, October 24.