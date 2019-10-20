New Delhi: All arrangements are in place for the much-awaited Haryana Assembly election 2019, which are scheduled to be held in a single phase on October 21, Monday. The voting will begin at 7 am and end at 5 pm the same day. (Full coverage on Assembly election 2019)

The state will witness a three cornered battle between BJP, Congress and INLD. Other parties in the poll ring include Aam Aadmi Party, Swaraj India Party, JJP, BSP and LJP. A total of 1,168 candidates from different political parties are in the fray for the 90-member Vidhan Sabha.

The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana expires on 2nd November. The state has 1.82 crore registered voters including 1.07 lakh service voters.

Meanwhile, if first-time voters have any confusion regarding their name in the Voter list, India.com is here to aid you.

Follow these simple steps and check your name in the voter list

Step 1: Visit official website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana http://ceoharyana.nic.in/

Step 2: From the drodown menu, select you district

Step 3: Fill personal details, like your name, gender, age etc in the provided.

Step 4: Select your Assembly Constituency Name

Step 5: Click on Submit

Via landline/ Mobile phones

Step 1: One can call Voter Helpline 1950 prefixed by their area’s STD code

Step 2: Select your preferred language

Step 3: Follow the instructions given by the automated operator

Via SMS