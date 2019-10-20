New Delhi: All arrangements are in place for the much-awaited Haryana Assembly election 2019, which are scheduled to be held in a single phase on October 21, Monday. The voting will begin at 7 am and end at 5 pm the same day. (Full coverage on Assembly election 2019)
The state will witness a three cornered battle between BJP, Congress and INLD. Other parties in the poll ring include Aam Aadmi Party, Swaraj India Party, JJP, BSP and LJP. A total of 1,168 candidates from different political parties are in the fray for the 90-member Vidhan Sabha.
The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana expires on 2nd November. The state has 1.82 crore registered voters including 1.07 lakh service voters.
Meanwhile, if first-time voters have any confusion regarding their name in the Voter list, India.com is here to aid you.
Follow these simple steps and check your name in the voter list
Step 1: Visit official website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana http://ceoharyana.nic.in/
Step 2: From the drodown menu, select you district
Step 3: Fill personal details, like your name, gender, age etc in the provided.
Step 4: Select your Assembly Constituency Name
Step 5: Click on Submit
Via landline/ Mobile phones
Step 1: One can call Voter Helpline 1950 prefixed by their area’s STD code
Step 2: Select your preferred language
Step 3: Follow the instructions given by the automated operator
Via SMS
- SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950