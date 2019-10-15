New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will register landslide victory in Haryana, where elections will take place on October 21. “We will have two types of Diwali this time. A ‘diya’ (earthen lamp) Diwali, and a ‘kamal’ (lotus) Diwali. We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters and celebrate their achievements”, PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri district of the poll bound state.

He also made a veiled attack on Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka saying, “Congress ke bhai-beheno ko Modi ko jitni gaali deni ho de do. Bangkok, Thailand jaha se bhi gaaliya import karni hai kre. Lekin jis himmat se aaj Hindustan aage badh raha hai, uske peeth me chura mat ghopo (Let the siblings of Congress abuse Modi as much as they can. Let them import abuses from Bangkok, Thailand. But do not back stab the courage with which India is moving ahead),” said PM Modi. Notably PM Modi was indirectly referring to reports which claimed that Rahul left for Bankok ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in two states.

Furthermore, he credited Haryana for the success of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. PM said,”Had the villages of Haryana not stepped forward then ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ would not have been so widespread, effective and fruitful. Every person in Haryana says ‘Mhari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam hain ke?’

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude towards people of Haryana stating,”I don’t come to Haryana for election rallies, I don’t campaign for BJP in Haryana, I don’t ask for votes in Haryana. Haryana itself calls me. I can’t stop myself from coming here. You have given me so much love.”

He added,”During my recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he told me that he had seen ‘Dangal’ movie which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India. I felt really proud of Haryana on hearing this.”

In 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats.