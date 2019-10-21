







Chandigarh: The single-phase voting for Haryana assembly election 2019 began at 7 AM on Monday. The early trends will start emerging by 8 AM and the voting is expected to conclude by 6 PM. The poll-bound state will see a tough battle with 1,169 candidates contesting for the 90 assembly seats.

In the state, the assembly poll is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The BJP hoping to retain power in Haryana.

Notably, to avoid any mishap during the election and for the smooth conduct of the polls, over 40,000 state police personnel along with over 13,000 paramilitary personnel and more than 20,000 Home Guards and Special Police Officers have been deployed in the state.

While a maximum of 25 candidates is contesting from Hansi Assembly constituency, a minimum of six candidates each from Ambala Cantt and Shahabad assembly constituencies are fighting the polls.

Of all contesting candidates, 90 candidates are from the BJP, 87 from the BSP, four from the CPI, seven from the CPI-M, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal, 375 are Independent and 434 are other candidates for the polls.

The BJP has fielded three sportspersons — Babita Phogat (Dadri), Yogeshwar Dutt (Baroda in Sonipat) and Sandeep Singh (Pehowa) — besides TikTok artist Sonali Phogat (Adampur).

In the polls, all eyes will be on which party the Jat community, which constitutes nearly 25 per cent of the state’s population, will vote.

As part of the preparations, over 130 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in different districts of the State.

“A total of 19,578 polling stations have been set up in the State, out of which 2,987 vulnerable and 151 critical polling stations have been identified. Apart from this, special security arrangements have been made at these polling stations,” Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet had told ANI.

Further, security has also been tightened in Delhi along the border with Haryana. The police have erected barricades at several entry points and CCTVs have been made functional in all areas to monitor the activities and movement of suspected criminals.

Besides Haryana, Maharashtra is also going to polls for the assembly elections today. The results for assembly elections in both states will come out on October 24.