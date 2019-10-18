New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is addressing a series of rallies in Haryana ahead of the assembly election in the state, on Friday his government is planning to spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the next 5 years to address the issue of water shortage in the country. He said that the Central government is trying to make all efforts to ensure that farmers do not rely only on the weather.

“We are planning to spend Rs 3.5 lakh crores in the next 5 years so our mothers and sisters, and farmers don’t have to face a shortage of water. Our effort is to ensure that farmers do not have to rely only on weather,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Hisar, Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hisar: We are planning to spend Rs 3.5 lakh crores in the next 5 years so our mothers and sisters, and farmers don't have to face shortage of water. Our effort is to ensure that farmers do not have to rely only on weather. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/tHK7ot2KYd — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Saying that reviving the old systems of water management is crucial, PM Modi said his government is making plans to recycle the household water for irrigation purpose. He also hoped that the country will be successful in achieving this by 2024.

“It’s imperative that we revive the old systems of water management which used to exist in villages. We want to create systems that can help in recycling household water and which can be used for irrigation. And I’m hopeful that the country will be successful in doing so by 2024,” he added.

PM: It's imperative that we revive the old systems of water management which used to exist in villages. We want to create systems that can help in recycling household water & which can be used for irrigation. And I'm hopeful that the country will be successful in doing so by 2024 https://t.co/MsLH00WFsg pic.twitter.com/TdmHIHJew0 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Meanwhile, he slammed the Congress in the state, saying when BJP government in Haryana was taking decisive steps for the development of state, what was opposition doing?

“When BJP government in Haryana was taking decisive steps for development of state, what was opposition doing? They couldn’t fight with us, so they were busy fighting among themselves. They destabilised their parties for self-interest, can they give stability to Haryana?,” he asked.

PM Modi: When BJP government in Haryana was taking decisive steps for development of state, what was opposition doing? They couldn't fight with us,so they were busy fighting among themselves. They destabilized their parties for self-interest, can they give stability to Haryana? pic.twitter.com/x6EH4zZ83G — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Sonipat and highlighted about the Centre’s move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “On August 5, the unexpected happened. Jammu and Kashmir saw a change it needed,” he added.

He also slammed the Congress in the rally, saying ‘Pakistan uses the Congress’s statements to strengthen their case globally’. “When we talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike, then Congress gets stomach ache, and if by chance anyone says Balakot, then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally, what sort of chemistry is this?’ asked PM Modi.