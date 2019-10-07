New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies over two days in poll-bound Haryana, the BJP has said in a statement

According to the statement, PM Modi will address his first rally in Hisar on October 14 followed by rallies in Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar a day later. Commonwealth Games medallist Babita Phogat, who joined the party in August, will be its candidate from Dadri.

Apart from the PM, BJP national president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, national working president JP Nadda, all of whom are in the party’s star campaigners list for the elections, too, will address rallies in the run-up to the polls.

Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister, will address rallies in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak on October 9 and in Fatehabad, Panchkula, Karnal and Gurgaon, five days later. Nadda, meanwhile, will address four rallies on October 11 in Sirsa and Gurugram. On the same day, UP CM Adityanath, too, will address rallies in the state.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier addressed a rally in Rohtak on September 7 at the conclusion of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Rohtak is a stronghold of senior Congress leader and Khattar’s predecessor as Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The BJP came to power in 2014 after winning 47 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, with Khattar becoming its first Chief Minister in the state.

The single-phase Haryana Assembly elections will take place on October 21 and results will be announced three days later. Maharashtra, another state with a BJP Chief Minister, will also witness elections as per the same schedule.