New Delhi: Ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address mega rallies in Mohana and Hisar in Haryana today.

Just like his first rally in the state, PM Modi will woo the voters with various schemes and development work initiated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s along with the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

In its manifesto titled ‘Mhare sapno ka Haryana’ (my dreams of Haryana), the BJP has made a host of promises ranging from launching Haryana start-up mission, constitution of a new ‘Yuva Vikas and Rozgar’ ministry and one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), doubling of farmers’ income by 2022 and increase in pension. “We will win 75 seats in Haryana. Have faith in our target. During general elections, we had said we will cross 300 seats and we did so,” Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said recently.

PM Modi addressed the first rally in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14. In his speech, he had dared the opposition parties to declare that they will bring back Article 370 if they come to power.

The BJP came to power in 2014 after winning 47 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, with Manohar Lal Khattar becoming its first Chief Minister in the state.

The single-phase Haryana Assembly elections will take place on October 21 and results will be announced three days later on October 24. Maharashtra, another state with a BJP Chief Minister, will also witness elections as per the same schedule.