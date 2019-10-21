New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took potshots at Bharatiya Janata Party after one of the BJP’s MLA claimed that no matter which button is pressed on the EVMs, the vote would go to the ruling party. “The most honest man in the BJP”, tweeted Rahul, along with the video of BJP MLA Bakhshish Singh Virk.

“Wherever you vote, we will get to know which person has voted for whom. Don’t think we won’t know. We deliberately don’t tell you, but if we want we can find out who you voted for,” Virk, an MLA from Assandh constituency in Haryana can be heard as saying in Punjabi in the 39-second video, which has gone viral on the social media.

The most honest man in the BJP. pic.twitter.com/6Q4D43uo0d — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 21, 2019

Following this, the Election Commission of Indian sent a show-cause notice to Virk and appointed a special observer to the constituency to take ‘corrective action’.

Meanwhile, Virk termed the video ‘fake’ and claimd that it’s a conspiracy by his rivals to defame him and his party before the crucial Assembly elections in two states.

The BJP MLA alleged that some media person has twisted the entire thing. “I respect the Election Commission and have faith in EVMs. I never said anything about the voting machines”, a leading portal quoted Virk as saying.