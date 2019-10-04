New Delhi: Ahead of Haryana Assembly election 2019, the Congress, after the BJP, on Friday released its list of 40-star campaigners. According to the released list, some of the prominent campaigners of the party include interim party president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former PM Manmohan Singh.

All the parties are seemingly trying their best to grab voter’s attention in the polls awaited on October 21. In the list of campaigners, Ashok Tanwar’s name was also mentioned. Notably, he on Thursday resigned from all election committees of the party. Some other names that managed to be in the star campaigner’s list include Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Captain Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Further, Kumari Selja, Bhupesh Baghel, Anand Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiran Chaudhary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, Kuldeep Bishnoi, and Deepender Hooda will also be seen in the campaigning.

Notably, Congress party has already put forth the name of the candidates for all the 90 seats. Haryana Assembly Polls will be conducted in one go on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24. Maharashtra will also be witnessing the poll at the same time. The tenure of Haryana Assembly will reach its end on November 2.

The other major party, the BJP’s star campaigners for the much anticipated Haryana election season include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah. Celebrities and MPs like Hans Raj, Sunny Deol, and Hema Malini will also be witnessed taking part in various rallies and meetings over the next few days.

The notification for Haryana election was released on September 27 and the nomination process was also started on the same date. The last date to file the nomination was October 4. Checking of the nomination letter will be done in the month of October itself and the candidates have the liberty to take back their nomination till October 7. Notably, there are approximately 1,83,00,000 voters in the state for whom 19,425 polling booths have been created.