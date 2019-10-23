New Delhi: Re-polling in five Assembly constituencies in Haryana, where several shortcomings were noticed on October 21 by the Election Commission, is underway. Re-polling began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The polls that were conducted on Monday will be considered null and void.

These five Assembly constituencies are – Uchana Kalan (in Jind), Berry (in Jhajjar), Narnaul (in Narnaul), Kosli (in Rewari), Prithla (in Faridabad).

The 90-member Haryana Assembly went to polls on Monday with nearly 1,168 candidates vying for the state. The state has a total of 1,83,90,525 electors of which nearly 65 per cent voters turned out till 6 PM to exercise their franchise.

While the state is often marred with caste politics and violence, officials stated that barring “minor incidents”, the polling in the state on Monday remained peaceful.

Several opinion polls have predicted that the ruling BJP will return to power in the state with a brute majority, as the Congress tally in the state is expected to reduce to 10. A new exit poll survey on Tuesday said the two arch-rivals — BJP and Congress — are locked in a close fight in Haryana and the result could go either way. In the last Assembly polls, the BJP had won 47 seats while the half-way mark in the Haryana Assembly is 45. The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to win 30-42 seats. In the last election, Congress won just 15 seats in the state.