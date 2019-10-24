Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins.









Load More

New Delhi: Counting for the Haryana Assembly election 2019, in which 1,169 candidates were in fray will begin at 8 AM on Thursday and final results are expected only by late evening. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, tight security arrangements have been made at various counting centers across the state. Besides, in the three-tier security system, the 1,12,328 used EVMs and VVPAT machines are under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. The entire counting process will be video recorded to maintain transparency.

The BJP and Congress were engaged in a neck-to-neck fight in the Haryana assembly polls, however, most of the exit polls on Monday predicted a clear majority for the Khattar-led BJP government in the state with more than 70 seats in 90-seat Assembly. The Times Now exit poll gave a clear signal to the BJP with 71 seats and Congress 11 seats. The Jan Ki Bat has also given the BJP 57, and Congress 17, with 16 for other parties. News 18-IPSOS predicted that the BJP will get 75 seats, Congress 10 and others will get only 5. As per ABP News-C Voter predicted BJP getting 72 seats, Congress 8 and others only 10.

But contrary to those exit polls, the India Today-Axis My India post-poll prediction on Tuesday showed that the BJP is likely to win 32-44 seats. In the last Assembly polls, the BJP had won 47 seats while the half-way mark in the Haryana Assembly is 45.

Congress, on the other hand, is likely to win 30-42 seats. In last election, Congress won just 15 seats in the state.

The state recorded 68.31 per cent turnout when it went to polls on October 21, Monday. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency Karnal had 52.29 per cent voting, while Congress two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Garhi Sampla Kiloi had 72.83 per cent voting.

Prominent faces who fought in the polls include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala.