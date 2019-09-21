New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday announced that a single-phase polling will take place in Haryana on October 21 this year. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora added that the counting of votes is scheduled to take place three days later on October 24.

Notably, the 5-year term of Haryana legislative assembly, comprising 90 seats, expires on November 2, 2019. The total number of registered voters in Haryana is recorded to be nearly 1.82 crores, stated Sunil Arora adding that officials had visited the state for the purpose of conducting on-ground surveys.

Here’s the Complete Schedule of Haryana Assembly Election 2019:

1) Issue of Notification: September 27, 2019.

2) Last date of nomination: October 4, 2019.

3) Scrutiny of nomination: October 5, 2019.

4) Date of Polls: October 21, 2019.

5) Counting of votes: October 24, 2019.

#WATCH Election Commision briefs media on Maharashtra & Haryana state Assembly elections https://t.co/dNLVpeI2aw — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Briefing the media on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, “Election campaigns impose an environmental cost upon us. We appeal to political parties to avoid the use of plastic and use only environment-friendly material in their campaigns.”