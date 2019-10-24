New Delhi: With the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) emerging early winner in Haryana as per early trends, the state BJP chief Subhash Barala on Thursday tendered his resignation, according sources. He has sent his resignation to BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

His resignation comes after the saffron party failed to perform a good show in the Assembly election. As per the latest updates, the BJP was leading on only 40 seats in the state. To win the contest, the party needs to win at least 46 seats.

As per the latest updates, Barala, who was contesting from Tohana assembly seat in Fatehabad district, trailed by more than 20,000 votes. On the other hand, Jannayak Janata Party’s Devender Singh Babli was leading from the seat.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Abhimanyu also conceded defeat in Narnaund and is losing to Ram Kumar Gautam of JJP by over 9,000 votes.