New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday yet again hit out at Congress party claiming that ‘Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally’. Addressing an election rally in Sonipat district of Haryana, where elections are scheduled to take place on October 21, PM Modi questioned the ‘chemistry between Pakistan and Congress’.

“When we talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets stomach ache, and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally,what sort of chemistry is this?’ asked PM Modi.

Upping the ante against the grand old party, the Prime Minister further stated that Congress indulged in corruption in agriculture and did scams in sports. “In Congress’s misrule neither jawans nor farmers or sports persons were safe”, PM asserted.

Talking about the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi reiterated,”On August 5, the unexpected happened. Jammu and Kashmir saw a change it needed.”

Furthermore, he hailed Sonipat district, saying that the region has made India proud in every field, be it fighting in the wrestling ring or fighting against terrorism. “Sonipat means ‘Kisan, Jawan aur Pehelwan”, PM added.