New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Haryana Assembly polls, two leaders from the Congress joined the BJP on Saturday. Congress leader Tarun Bhadari and Santosh Sharma joined the saffron party in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“Congratulations to Congress treasurer Tarun Bhadari ji and chairman of Haryana Gau Seva Commission Santosh Sharma ji on joining BJP. You took the decision looking at the development work being done by the BJP government in the past five years,” Khattar said, welcoming the leaders to his party.

He also said that his party welcomes leaders who want to contribute to the development of the state. The statement from Khattar comes at a time when he said that his party will accept leaders who have a ‘clean image’. He had said that his party won’t accept Ashok Tanwar who has resigned from the Congress.

“Many people are in touch with us too. But we have told them that we will induct only those leaders who have a clean past and don’t carry any baggage. Only such people will be brought into our party fold,” he said.

Saying that activists and leaders in Congress have no faith in each other, Khattar said leaders who are indulging in corruption and other anti-party activities will not have any place in the BJP.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to the polls on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24.