New Delhi: The single-phase Haryana Assembly Elections were held on October 21, the result of which will be announced shortly. The elections registered a voter turnout of 65%, less than that in the Assembly Elections five years ago, as well as in the Lok Sabha Elections 2014 and 2019. (For all Assembly Elections-related news, click here)

Exit polls, however, have predicted that the BJP, under first-term CM Manohar Lal Khattar, will not only retain power, but do so with a bigger mandate than in 2014. Majority of these have predicted that the saffron party will win more than 60 seats in the 90-member state Assembly.

In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats in the 90-seat Assembly, thereby getting by a simple majority and forming its first government in the state, with Khattar becoming its first Haryana Chief Minister. The party also won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, in the general elections held earlier this year.

In his five years as Chief Minister, there have been several law and order incidents in the state, including the 2016 Jat agitation, violence in Panchkula 2017 by followers of godman Gurmeet Singh after his conviction in a rape case etc.

Maharashtra, another state with a BJP Chief Minister, too voted on October 21 as per the same schedule. Exit polls have predicted a sweep by the incumbent BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the western state too.