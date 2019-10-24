Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly is underway, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are facing a neck and neck tussle over the seats, the former leading marginally.

As far as trends go, neither party seems to be able to achieve majority. As of now, the BJP is leading in 38 seats (13 won, 25 leading), whereas the Congress is battling close with 33 seats (10 won, 23 leading).

Sensing a hung assembly, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who retained his Congress seat, appealed to other opposition parties to join hands to keep the ruling BJP at bay.

Meanwhile, the Khattar cabinet in Haryana is collapsing as all of his ministers are trailing in their respective constituencies. However, Khattar himself has managed a clear lead his Karnal constituency. At the same time, BJP’s Leela Ram has defeated Congress heavyweight Randeep Singh Surjewala in Kaithal.

Notably, Jannayak Janta Party (JJD) candidate Dushyant Chautala appeared as a power-breaker performer in Uchana Kalan assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Prem Lata and breaking the one-on-one battle between the BJP and the Congress in Haryana.

Nearly 1.83 crore voters exercised their right to franchise. The campaigning for the elections ended on October 19. The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Here is the constituency-wise winner list for Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019:

Constituencies  PartyList of winners 
KalkaCongress Pradeep Chaudhary
PanchkulaBJPGian Chand Gupta (Leading)
NaraingarhCongressShailley (Leading)
Ambala CanttBJPAnil Vij
Ambala CityBJPAseem Goel Naneola
MulanaCongressVarun Chaudhary (Leading)
SadhauraCongressRenu Bala
JagadhriBJP Kanwar Pal (Leading)
Yamuna NagarBJPGhanshyam Dass (Leading)
RadaurCongressBishan Lal (Leading)
LadwaCongressMewa Singh
ShahbadJJPRam Karan
ThanesarBJPSubhash Sudha
PehowaBJPSandeep Singh
GuhlaJJPIshwar Singh
KalayatBJPKamlesh Dhanda
KaithalBJPLeela Ram
PundriIndependentRandhir Singh
NilokheriIndependentDharam Pal Gonder (Leading)
IndriBJPRam Kumar (Leading)
KarnalBJPManohar Lal Khattar (Leading)
GharaundaBJPHarvinder Kalyan
AssandhCongressShamsher Singh Gogi (Leading)
Panipat RuralBJPMahipal Dhanda
Panipat CityBJPPramod Vij
Israna SCCongressBalbir Singh (Leading)
SamalkhaCongressDharam Singh Chokher
GanaurBJPNirmal Rani
RaiBJPMohan Lal Badoli
KharkhaudaCongressJaiveer Singh
SonipatCongressSurender Panwar
GohanaCongressJagbir Singh Malik
BarodaCongressKrishan Hooda
JulanaJJPAmarjeet Dhanda
SafidonCongressSubhash Gangoli
JindBJPDr. Krishnan Lal Middha
Uchana KalanJJPDushyant Chautala
NarwanaJJPRam Niwas
TohanaJJPDevender Singh Babli
FatehabadBJPDura Ram (Leading)
RatiaBJPLakshman Napa (Leading)
KalawaliCongressShishpal Singh
DabwaliCongressAmit Sihag
RaniaIndependentRanjit Singh
SirsaHLPGopal Kanda
EllenabadINLDAbhay Singh Chautala (Leading)
AdampurCongressKuldeep Bishnoi
UklanaJJPAnoop Dhanak
NarnaundJJPRam Kumar Gautam
HansiBJPVinod Bhayana
BarwalaJJPJogi Ram Sihag
HisarBJPDr. Kamal Gupta
NalwaBJPRanbir Gangwa (Leading)
LoharuBJPJai Parkash Dalal
BadhraJJPNaina Singh
Charkhi DadriIndependentSombir
BhiwaniBJPGhanshyam Saraf (Leading)
ToshamCongressKiran Choudhry (Leading)
Bawani KheraBJPBishamber Singh (Leading)
Garhi Sampla-KiloiCongressBhupinder Singh Hooda
RohtakCongressBharat Bhushan Batra (Leading)
KalanaurCongressShakuntla Khatak (Leading)
BahadurgarhCongressRajinder Singh Joon (Leading)
BadliCongressKuldeep Vats (Leading)
JhajjarCongressGeeta Bhukkal (Leading)
BeriCongressRaghuvur Singh Kadian (Leading)
AteliBJPSitaram (Leading)
MahendragarhCongressRao Dan Singh (Leading)
NarnaulBJPOm Prakash Yadav
Nangal ChaudhryBJPDr. Abhe Singh Yadav (Leading)
Bawal SCBJPDr. Banwari Lal (Leading)
KosliBJPLaxman Singh Yadav (Leading)
RewariCongressChiranjeev Rao (Leading)
PataudiBJPSatya Parkash
BadshahpurIndependentRakesh Daultabad (Leading)
GurgaonBJPSudhir Singla (Leading)
SohnaBJPSanjay Singh
NuhCongressAftab Ahmed
Ferozepur JhirkaCongressMamman Khan
PunahanaCongressMohammad Ilyas (Leading)
HathinBJPPraveen Dagar (Leading)
Hodal SCBJPJagdish Nayar (Leading)
PalwalBJPDeepak Mangla (Leading)
PrithlaIndependentNayan Pal Rawat
Faridabad NITCongressNeeraj Sharma
BadkhalBJPSeema Trikha
BallabgarhBJPMool Chand Sharma
FaridabadBJPNarender Gupta (Leading)
TigaonBJPRajesh Nagar