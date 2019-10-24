Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly is underway, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are facing a neck and neck tussle over the seats, the former leading marginally.
As far as trends go, neither party seems to be able to achieve majority. As of now, the BJP is leading in 38 seats (13 won, 25 leading), whereas the Congress is battling close with 33 seats (10 won, 23 leading).
Sensing a hung assembly, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who retained his Congress seat, appealed to other opposition parties to join hands to keep the ruling BJP at bay.
Meanwhile, the Khattar cabinet in Haryana is collapsing as all of his ministers are trailing in their respective constituencies. However, Khattar himself has managed a clear lead his Karnal constituency. At the same time, BJP’s Leela Ram has defeated Congress heavyweight Randeep Singh Surjewala in Kaithal.
Notably, Jannayak Janta Party (JJD) candidate Dushyant Chautala appeared as a power-breaker performer in Uchana Kalan assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Prem Lata and breaking the one-on-one battle between the BJP and the Congress in Haryana.
Nearly 1.83 crore voters exercised their right to franchise. The campaigning for the elections ended on October 19. The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.
Here is the constituency-wise winner list for Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019:
|Constituencies
| Party
|List of winners
|Kalka
|Congress
| Pradeep Chaudhary
|Panchkula
|BJP
|Gian Chand Gupta (Leading)
|Naraingarh
|Congress
|Shailley (Leading)
|Ambala Cantt
|BJP
|Anil Vij
|Ambala City
|BJP
|Aseem Goel Naneola
|Mulana
|Congress
|Varun Chaudhary (Leading)
|Sadhaura
|Congress
|Renu Bala
|Jagadhri
|BJP
| Kanwar Pal (Leading)
|Yamuna Nagar
|BJP
|Ghanshyam Dass (Leading)
|Radaur
|Congress
|Bishan Lal (Leading)
|Ladwa
|Congress
|Mewa Singh
|Shahbad
|JJP
|Ram Karan
|Thanesar
|BJP
|Subhash Sudha
|Pehowa
|BJP
|Sandeep Singh
|Guhla
|JJP
|Ishwar Singh
|Kalayat
|BJP
|Kamlesh Dhanda
|Kaithal
|BJP
|Leela Ram
|Pundri
|Independent
|Randhir Singh
|Nilokheri
|Independent
|Dharam Pal Gonder (Leading)
|Indri
|BJP
|Ram Kumar (Leading)
|Karnal
|BJP
|Manohar Lal Khattar (Leading)
|Gharaunda
|BJP
|Harvinder Kalyan
|Assandh
|Congress
|Shamsher Singh Gogi (Leading)
|Panipat Rural
|BJP
|Mahipal Dhanda
|Panipat City
|BJP
|Pramod Vij
|Israna SC
|Congress
|Balbir Singh (Leading)
|Samalkha
|Congress
|Dharam Singh Chokher
|Ganaur
|BJP
|Nirmal Rani
|Rai
|BJP
|Mohan Lal Badoli
|Kharkhauda
|Congress
|Jaiveer Singh
|Sonipat
|Congress
|Surender Panwar
|Gohana
|Congress
|Jagbir Singh Malik
|Baroda
|Congress
|Krishan Hooda
|Julana
|JJP
|Amarjeet Dhanda
|Safidon
|Congress
|Subhash Gangoli
|Jind
|BJP
|Dr. Krishnan Lal Middha
|Uchana Kalan
|JJP
|Dushyant Chautala
|Narwana
|JJP
|Ram Niwas
|Tohana
|JJP
|Devender Singh Babli
|Fatehabad
|BJP
|Dura Ram (Leading)
|Ratia
|BJP
|Lakshman Napa (Leading)
|Kalawali
|Congress
|Shishpal Singh
|Dabwali
|Congress
|Amit Sihag
|Rania
|Independent
|Ranjit Singh
|Sirsa
|HLP
|Gopal Kanda
|Ellenabad
|INLD
|Abhay Singh Chautala (Leading)
|Adampur
|Congress
|Kuldeep Bishnoi
|Uklana
|JJP
|Anoop Dhanak
|Narnaund
|JJP
|Ram Kumar Gautam
|Hansi
|BJP
|Vinod Bhayana
|Barwala
|JJP
|Jogi Ram Sihag
|Hisar
|BJP
|Dr. Kamal Gupta
|Nalwa
|BJP
|Ranbir Gangwa (Leading)
|Loharu
|BJP
|Jai Parkash Dalal
|Badhra
|JJP
|Naina Singh
|Charkhi Dadri
|Independent
|Sombir
|Bhiwani
|BJP
|Ghanshyam Saraf (Leading)
|Tosham
|Congress
|Kiran Choudhry (Leading)
|Bawani Khera
|BJP
|Bishamber Singh (Leading)
|Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
|Congress
|Bhupinder Singh Hooda
|Rohtak
|Congress
|Bharat Bhushan Batra (Leading)
|Kalanaur
|Congress
|Shakuntla Khatak (Leading)
|Bahadurgarh
|Congress
|Rajinder Singh Joon (Leading)
|Badli
|Congress
|Kuldeep Vats (Leading)
|Jhajjar
|Congress
|Geeta Bhukkal (Leading)
|Beri
|Congress
|Raghuvur Singh Kadian (Leading)
|Ateli
|BJP
|Sitaram (Leading)
|Mahendragarh
|Congress
|Rao Dan Singh (Leading)
|Narnaul
|BJP
|Om Prakash Yadav
|Nangal Chaudhry
|BJP
|Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav (Leading)
|Bawal SC
|BJP
|Dr. Banwari Lal (Leading)
|Kosli
|BJP
|Laxman Singh Yadav (Leading)
|Rewari
|Congress
|Chiranjeev Rao (Leading)
|Pataudi
|BJP
|Satya Parkash
|Badshahpur
|Independent
|Rakesh Daultabad (Leading)
|Gurgaon
|BJP
|Sudhir Singla (Leading)
|Sohna
|BJP
|Sanjay Singh
|Nuh
|Congress
|Aftab Ahmed
|Ferozepur Jhirka
|Congress
|Mamman Khan
|Punahana
|Congress
|Mohammad Ilyas (Leading)
|Hathin
|BJP
|Praveen Dagar (Leading)
|Hodal SC
|BJP
|Jagdish Nayar (Leading)
|Palwal
|BJP
|Deepak Mangla (Leading)
|Prithla
|Independent
|Nayan Pal Rawat
|Faridabad NIT
|Congress
|Neeraj Sharma
|Badkhal
|BJP
|Seema Trikha
|Ballabgarh
|BJP
|Mool Chand Sharma
|Faridabad
|BJP
|Narender Gupta (Leading)
|Tigaon
|BJP
|Rajesh Nagar