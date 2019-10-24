Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly is underway, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are facing a neck and neck tussle over the seats, the former leading marginally.

As far as trends go, neither party seems to be able to achieve majority. As of now, the BJP is leading in 38 seats (13 won, 25 leading), whereas the Congress is battling close with 33 seats (10 won, 23 leading).

Sensing a hung assembly, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who retained his Congress seat, appealed to other opposition parties to join hands to keep the ruling BJP at bay.

Meanwhile, the Khattar cabinet in Haryana is collapsing as all of his ministers are trailing in their respective constituencies. However, Khattar himself has managed a clear lead his Karnal constituency. At the same time, BJP’s Leela Ram has defeated Congress heavyweight Randeep Singh Surjewala in Kaithal.

Notably, Jannayak Janta Party (JJD) candidate Dushyant Chautala appeared as a power-breaker performer in Uchana Kalan assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Prem Lata and breaking the one-on-one battle between the BJP and the Congress in Haryana.

Nearly 1.83 crore voters exercised their right to franchise. The campaigning for the elections ended on October 19. The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Here is the constituency-wise winner list for Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: