New Delhi: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) president and co-founder Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday targeted the BJP ahead of the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls saying that the party can’t teach nationalism to Haryana as the state had given the maximum number of martyrs and war heroes to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have both been raising issues like abrogation of Article 370, Balakot airstrikes etc. in their poll rallies in both Haryana and Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, speaking to news agency ANI, the JJP chief said, “BJP can’t teach nationalism to Haryana. Among those who sacrificed lives for India, maximum are probably from Haryana. The number of jawans from Haryana who have sacrificed their lives for the country is more than the total number of jawans in the Army from Gujarat.”

He further said, “There is no village in Haryana which has no martyr. We are proud of this land that made us strong for this country. Every tenth jawan at the border, be it China border or Pakistan border is a jawan from Haryana.”

On the question of poll issues in the state, he said that the biggest issue in Haryana was unemployment, the rate of which in the state, he said, is 28%. He added that the state was fourth in terms of crime against women and accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government of giving criminals the opportunity to come to Haryana and settle in the state.

The 31-year-old Dushyant, a former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from Hisar, formed the JJP in December 2018 after being expelled from the INLD.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the BJP are seeking a second successive term in the Haryana elections, which will be held in a single phase.

The result will be announced on October 24.