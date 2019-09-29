New Delhi: In the run-up for the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at party headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda are holding the meeting with a host of party leaders to finalise the candidates’ list for the polls.

Delhi: BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting underway at party headquarters. pic.twitter.com/dRxRxljjHw — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

As per updates, party leaders from Haryana and Maharashtra are present in the CEC meeting. However, reports suggest that only the names of candidates for Haryana will be released today as the BJP is still finalising the candidates’ list with its ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters, for party Central Election Committee meeting ahead of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections. BJP President & Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda also present. pic.twitter.com/bSJq2YhFnz — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Reports from different media sources suggest that Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former hockey captain Sandeep Singh and wrestler Babita Phogat are likely to get the ticket. These athletes have recently joined the saffron party.

The polls to these two states of Haryana and Maharashtra were recently announced by the Election Commission. While the term of the present Haryana Assembly expires on November 2, the term for Maharashtra Assembly finishes on November 9.

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced the list of 32 candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Assembly Constituencies of different states. The names were announced for the elections in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.