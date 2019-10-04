Chandigarh: Seems like the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in the run-up to the October 21 Haryana Assembly elections.

The BJP on Friday released a list of the campaigners who would be canvassing for the party in the state. Party top guns, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah will be the star campaigners for the upcoming election season in Haryana.

Further, BJP working president JP Nadda, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Nabvi and VK Singh besides Central ministers from the state Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar and Rattan Lal Kataria will also participate in the campaigning.

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh,Nitin Gadkari among the star campaigners for BJP #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/PFU4YRhMaZ — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

Celebrities and MPs like Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Hans Raj Hans have also been included in the list.

Over the next few days, the state is going to witness multiple rallies and public meetings by these BJP leaders, who are scheduled to visit various parts of the state seeking votes for the saffron party. The move comes after the BJP Chief Amit Shah set a target of 75 plus in a bid to win the second successive term under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in the 90 member state assembly.

As per PTI, around 100 odd meetings and public rallies of these campaigners will take place over the next few days.

The Haryana Assembly elections will take place on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24. Maharashtra, another BJP-ruled state, will go to polls with Haryana and follow the same election schedule. The party has planned a similar list of star campaigners for Maharashtra as well.