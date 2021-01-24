Chandigarh: Authorities in some of Haryana districts close to Delhi have issued advisories against unnecessary travel towards the national capital over the next couple of days in view of a January 26 tractor parade by protesting farmer unions. Also Read - Delhi Police Maps Route For Farmers’ Republic Day Tractor Rally After Granting Permission | Details Here

“In view of security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and proposed tractor rally, commuters will face traffic disruptions on National Highway between Karnal-Delhi and Rohtak-Delhi from January 25 to January 27,” said Haryana Police. Also Read - Over 300 Twitter Handles Generated From Pakistan to Disrupt Farmers' Tractor Rally, Claims Delhi Police

“Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates. Therefore, all commuters are being advised not to use these routes on these dates, to avoid any inconvenience,” police added.

Thousands of tractors were seen on the highways in Haryana heading towards Delhi on Sunday, resulting in traffic congestion at several points on the GT Road, a police officer in Karnal was quoted as saying.

The authorities in Sonipat also advised people on Sunday to avoid unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next few days.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said commuters were advised to use routes suggested by the local police in case travel towards Delhi was unavoidable.

In an advisory, Panipat Police too appealed to commuters to avoid travel to Delhi on January 25-26 or use routes suggested by local authorities if travel was unavoidable.

With thousands of tractors expected to cross through Sonipat, Poonia held a meeting with officials in the district to ensure law and order is maintained.

Sonipat’s civil surgeon was directed to ensure adequate availability of “bike ambulances” over the next few days so that these could reach those in need faster.

He was also directed to set up temporary medical camps, an official said.

Poonia asked the police department to strengthen security measures in the district.

Apart from Punjab, thousands of farmers from Haryana on Sunday set out in their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor parade.

Earlier, at many places in the two states, tractor marches were taken out to mobilise more people for the tractor parade.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi’s borders for several weeks, demanding a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September last year and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the MSP system. But the Centre says the MSP system will remain, and the new laws only provide more options for farmers to sell their produce.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but it was during the fourth round of talks over the tractor parade on Friday where both sides reached an agreement.

Since November last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding that the legislations be repealed.

(With inputs from PTI)