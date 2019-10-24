New Delhi: Counting of votes to these Assembly constituency seats of Haryana begins at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

For Badkhal assembly constituency in Haryana, the candidates who contested the assembly polls included Ajay Bandana from INLD, JagramGautam from CPI, ManojChowdhury from BSP, Vijay Pratap Singh from INC and SeemaTrikha from BJP among others.

Those who contested for Badli assembly constituency in Haryana included Kuldeep Vats from INC, OmprakashDhankad from BJP and MahabirGuliya from INLD. In 2014, Dhankar had defeated Kuldeep by over 41549 votes.

For Badshahpur assembly constituency, the contestants were Kamalbir Singh from INC, Manish Yadav from BJP, Mahabir from BSP and SonuThakran from INLD among others. In 2014, Narbir Singh from BJP had defeated RakeshDaulatabad from INLD with over 86672 votes.

The main contestants for Yamunanagar assembly constituency were GhanshhyamDass from BJP, Dilbag Singh from INLD, NirmalChauhan from INC and Yogesh Kumar from BSP among others. In 2014, Dass had defeated Dilbag with over 79743 votes.

The major candidates for Bahadurgarh assembly seat were Ashish from BSP, Nafe Singh Rathee from ILND, NareshKaushik from BJP, and Rajinder Singh Joon from INC. in 2014, Kaushik had defeated Joon by over 38341 votes.

In Ballabhgarh assembly seat, the main fight was among ArunVisala from BSP, AnandKaushik from INC, Mool Chand Sharma from BJP and Rohtash from INLD. In 2014, Moolchand had defeated Lakhansinghla of INC by over 69074 votes.