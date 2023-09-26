Haryana Bans Serving Hookah In Bars, Restaurants, Hotels In Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement months after Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta demanded a ban on serving hookah in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and night clubs in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar also announced the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran programme to promote cycling and encourage eco-friendly transportation.

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a ban on serving hookah to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments across the state. However, this will not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas. the chief minister said this while addressing the closing ceremony of a state-level ‘Cyclothon’, organised as part of a drug de-addiction campaign in Karnal, according to an official statement.

The announcement from the chief minister comes months after Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta demanded a ban on serving hookah in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and night clubs in the state.

Gian Chand Gupta in May 2023 had written to Khattar in this regard and had described smoking of hookah in bars and clubs as a “burning problem” and expressed deep concern over it.

Apart from this, Chief Minister Khattar also announced the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran programme to promote cycling and encourage eco-friendly transportation.

He also said that licensed builders providing housing facilities to individuals will gift a bicycle to the property owner along with property registry papers. In cases where the beneficiary already possesses a bicycle, HSVP or the builder will present Rs 3,000 in lieu of the cycle, it said.

CM Khattar also flagged off a cyclothon in Haryana’s Yamunanagar to promote the initiative of ‘drug-free Haryana’.

The campaign titled ‘Cyclothon for a Drug-Free Haryana’ witnessed the first cyclothon on September 1 and today (September 25) is the culmination of the anti-drug campaign.

With the message of drug-free Haryana, the cyclothon has traversed all 22 districts of the state in a period of 25 days.

Khattar had earlier announced that every Tuesday in Karnal would be a ‘car-free day’ where all government officials would travel by bicycle only.

The Haryana Chief Minister had said that the youth will have to be taken forward in a positive direction.

He also said that his government is working for a drug-free society in the state in cooperation with NGOs and other organisations.

