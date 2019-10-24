New Delhi: Counting of votes to these Assembly constituency seats of Haryana begins at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

(For Assembly elections coverage, follow india.com)

In Baroda assembly seat, the main fight was among Joginder from INLD, Naresh from BSP, YogeshwarDutt from BJP and KrishanHooda from INC. In 2014, Krishan had defeated KapoorNarwal of INLD by over 50530 votes.

In Barwala constituency also the main contest was among BhupenderGangwa of INC, RaghuvinderKhokha of INLD, SubhasDhansu of BSP, and SurenderPunia of BJP. In 2014, VedNarang of INLD had defeated Punia by over 34941 votes.

For Bawal constituency, the main contestants were Banwarilal from BJP, MachhhenderRai from BSP and ML Ranga from INC. in 2014, Banwari had defeated ShyamSundar of INLD by over 72792 votes.

For BawaniKhera constituency, the main contest was among Dharam Devi of INLD, BanarsiDass of BSP, Bishamber Singh of BJP and RamkishanFauji of INC. in 2014, Bishamber had defeated DayaBhurtana of INLD by over 47323 votes.

The Beri assembly constituency witnessed the main fight between Raghuvir Singh of INC and Chatar Singh of IND. Raghubir had won with over 36 793 votes.