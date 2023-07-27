Home

Haryana Becomes India’s First State To Bring Creche Policy | All You Need To Know About The Policy

Speaking about the Crèche policy, State Minister Kamlesh Dhanda said that the policy has been notified keeping the working women in mind.

Additional Chief Secretary of Women and Child Development Department Dr Sumita Mishra

New Delhi: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Thursday notified the Haryana State Crèche Policy- 2022 prepared by the Department of Women and Child Development. Additional Chief Secretary of Women and Child Development Department Dr Sumita Misra said that it will be mandatory for all institutions in the state with more than 50 employees to open creches. The creche will be equipped with different games and toys. They will also provide nutritious meals, regular health checks and vaccinations, sleeping arrangements and proper education.

Dr. Sumita Misra, during her tenure as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, took many revolutionary steps for the development of the state like implementing Internship Scheme for B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. students for Agriculture and Horticulture subjects.

Under this Internship Scheme, all the students of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal and Central Institutes situated in Haryana will get an opportunity to do an Internship in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and Horticulture Department, Haryana.

Speaking about the Crèche policy, State Minister Kamlesh Dhanda said that it will help the working women in the state. Children from 6 months to 6 years will be admitted to the crèche, which will be operational for 8-10 hours.

Here are some of the key features of the Creches:

Skilled and trained staff will be deployed in the crèche under HKRNL.

15 thousand rupees will be given to the creche workers and 7 and a half thousand rupees to the assistant.

Institutions with more than 50 employees will have to open crèches

The Creche will provide toys, games to the children as well as nutritious meals.

The Creche will conduct regular health checks and vaccinations, sleeping arrangements, education and programs that will help in physical and social-emotional development.

The crèche will be open 26 days a month.

In view of the safety of children, ID cards of parents and staff will also be made.

No child will be allowed to stay alone in the creche.

In the crèche, the child will be given breakfast, lunch and evening snacks,

All expenses of which will be borne by the government.

One thousand rupees will be spent every month for cleaning and sanitation.

Sleeping and feeding room for children will also be arranged in the creche.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal has already issued instructions to open 500 crèches in the state. So far, 165 crèches have been opened in 16 districts in the state. These will be upgraded under the new policy. Department of Women and Child Development has signed MoU with Mobile Crèche Organization to set up Creche with modern facilities.

