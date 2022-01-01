New Delhi: Four people were killed and several others trapped following a landslide in a mining zone in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Saturday. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said several rescue teams have pressed into service for rescue work. In a tweet, Vij confirmed that four people have died in the accident.Also Read - Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi: PM Modi Says Efforts Being Made to Provide Relief to The Injured
“I am deeply saddened over the incident that took place at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana. The rescue operation is being run by the administration. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ghaziabad, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Madhuban and an Army unit from Hisar have been called. So far four people have died,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Vij tweeted.
Haryana mine accident | Top developments
- Four people have been confirmed dead following a landslide in a mining zone in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a tweet, said he is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured.
- Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal, who visited the spot, told the media that a few people lost their lives and three were hospitalised.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the landslide at the mining site and spoke to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the accident. “The accident due to a landslide at a mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana is very sad. I have spoken to Chief Minister @mlkhattar. The local administration is engaged in rescue work, and our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.
- Police said around half-a-dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under the debris caused by the landslide which occurred around 9 am in Tosham block.
- A rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani’s Tosham block is underway to locate the trapped people.