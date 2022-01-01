New Delhi: Four people were killed and several others trapped following a landslide in a mining zone in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Saturday. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said several rescue teams have pressed into service for rescue work. In a tweet, Vij confirmed that four people have died in the accident.Also Read - Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi: PM Modi Says Efforts Being Made to Provide Relief to The Injured

“I am deeply saddened over the incident that took place at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana. The rescue operation is being run by the administration. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ghaziabad, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Madhuban and an Army unit from Hisar have been called. So far four people have died,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Vij tweeted.

हरियाणा के भिवानी जिले में माइनिंग साइट पर जो हादसा हुआ है उससे मैं बहुत दुखी हूं । प्रशासन द्वारा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है । गाजियाबाद से NDRF की मधुबन से SDRF की टीम बुलाई गई है। हिसार से आर्मी की एक यूनिट बुलाई गई है । अभी तक 4 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 1, 2022

Haryana mine accident | Top developments