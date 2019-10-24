New Delhi: Counting of votes to these Assembly constituency seats of Haryana begins at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

(For Assembly elections coverage, follow india.com)

In Bhiwani constituency, the major fight was among Anil Kathpalia of INLD, Amar Singh Hasuwalia of INC, AmitBalmiki of BSP and GhanshyamSaraf of BJP. In 2014, Saraf had defeated Nirmala of INLD by over 50020 votes.

Nangal Chaudhary constituency also witnessed a close flight among Abhe Singh Yadav of BJP, Gaje Singh of BSP, Raja Ram of INC and Suman Devi of INLD. In 2014, Abhe Singh had featedManju of INLS by over 33929 votes.

Uklana is another crucial constituency where the main candidates were AshaKhedar of BJP, Bala Devi of INC, BhajanLal of BSP and LalitaTaank of INLD. In 2014, AnoopDhanak of INLD had defeated SeemaGaibipur of BJP.

Panipat City Assembly constituency saw the close flight among contestants such as Parmod Kumar Vij of BJP, Kuldeep Rani of INLD, Ramesh Singla of BSP and Sanjay Aggarwal of INC. in 2014, RohitaRewri of BJP had defeated Virender Shah of INC.

Dabwali Assembly constituency was a crucial belt which witness a close contest among AmitSihag of INC, Aditya of BJP, Sita Ram of INLD and Subhash Chander of BSP. In 2014, Naina Singh Chautala of INLD had defeated Kamalvir Sigh of INC by over 68029 votes.

In Dadri Assembly constituency, the close fight for the seat was among NitinPaalJanghu of INLD, Nirpender Singh of INC, BakshiSaini of BSP and BabitaKumari of BJP. In 2014, Rajdeep of INLD had defeated Somvir of BJP by over 43400 votes.