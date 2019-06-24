Rewari: Haryana BJP leader Satish Khoda’s vehicle dragged a Home Guard jawan on the bonnet of his car while driving on the wrong side of road in Rewari, said reports on Monday. (Also read: ‘All Convicts Entitled to Parole if Conduct is Good,’ Says Haryana Minister on Ram Rahim’s Plea)

When Khoda’s driver was asked to stop the car by the Home Guard, he allegedly rammed the car into him and dragged him along, leading to an argument between the two.

Haryana: BJP leader Satish Khoda’s vehicle dragged a home guard jawan on bonnet of car while driving on wrong side of road in Rewari, yesterday. The jawan says, “I stopped the car but driver said that it’s Khoda’s car. Khoda slapped me when I said they were on the wrong side” pic.twitter.com/1nUR3dwRFR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

The jawan, Monu Yadav, was quoted as saying by ANI, “I stopped the car but driver said that it’s Khoda’s car. Khoda slapped me when I said they were on the wrong side.”

BJP leader Satish Khoda on Monday entered into the wrong side of the road in Haryana’s Rewari and when was stopped by a home guard the politician created a ruckus.

However, the driver of the car said, “I had taken the car on the wrong side. Then the officer on duty stopped me. I pleaded with him. But he objected during which time I drove the car ahead. The officer got dragged along for around 300 metres. I admit my mistake.