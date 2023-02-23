Home

News

India

Haryana Budget 2023: Free Coaching For Competitive Exams, Insurance For Sportspersons Announced

Haryana Budget 2023: Free Coaching For Competitive Exams, Insurance For Sportspersons Announced

Haryana Budget 2023: In a major boost to sports activities in the state, CM Khattar said a Sports university will come up in Rai, Sonipat and a two-year insurance benefit scheme for sportspersons sustaining injuries shall be provided.

Haryana Budget 2023: The budget proposed an outlay of Rs 57,879 crore on capital asset creation, while Rs 1,26,071 crore on revenue expenditure. They are 31.5 per cent and 68.5 per cent, respectively.

Haryana Budget 2023 Latest Updates: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday presented Haryana Budget 2023 and announced free coaching for competitive examinations and said that two new schools will be opened in each block under PM Shri Yojana.

In a major boost to sports activities in the state, CM Khattar said a Sports university will come up in Rai, Sonipat and a two-year insurance benefit scheme for sportspersons sustaining injuries shall be provided.

You may like to read

He said all cremation grounds in rural areas will be covered under the Shiv-Dham Yojana and will be upgraded with better facilities.

Apart from this, he said all new vehicle registrations shall be done at the dealers’ points and a city-interchange terminal will be set up in Gurgaon.

With the focus on infrastructural development, he said Sonipat, Kundli and Rai will be included under the Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority on the lines of Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

CM Khattar also promised to offer skill-training to two lakh youthas he proposed a budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore for 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of 1,64,808 crore in this fiscal.

The Budget proposed an outlay of Rs 57,879 crore on capital asset creation, while Rs 1,26,071 crore on revenue expenditure. They are 31.5 per cent and 68.5 per cent, respectively.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his fourth budget of the BJP-led government and said the government maintained focus on increasing capital expenditure.

“This is Amritkal’s first Budget. For preparing the Budget document, discussions were held with various stakeholders and suggestions sought from them have been included,” he said.

According to CM Khattar, a 700-bed multispeciality hospital will be set up in Gurgaon and nursing and paramedical colleges will be established in 11 districts.

The old-age pension will also be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 per month from April 1. Hi-tech Veterinary dispensaries will be established in Gurgaon and Faridabad and 70 mobile veterinary centres will be set up.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.