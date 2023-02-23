Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar Allocates Rs 50 Crore For New Assembly Building
live

Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar Allocates Rs 50 Crore For New Assembly Building

Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: Before tabling the Budget in the state assembly, CM Khattar had held a series of pre-Budget consultation meetings with officials to ensure that every key suggestion shared by the stakeholders are incorporated.

Updated: February 23, 2023 12:24 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar said the focus of the Budget shall be welfare for all the sections of society.
Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar said the focus of the Budget shall be welfare for all the sections of society.

Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday presented the state budget and said no new taxes will be imposed. Khattar also proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

Also Read:

Notably, the Haryana Budget Session of the Assembly commenced on February 20 and CM Khattar had said that the focus of the Budget shall be welfare for all the sections of society with specific attention towards the rural-development, environment, healthcare and education sectors.

 Before tabling the Budget in the state assembly, CM Khattar had held a series of pre-Budget consultation meetings with officials to ensure that every key suggestion shared by the stakeholders are incorporated.

During the consultation meeting with his Cabinet and the administrative wing at Haryana Niwas, Khattar had said that the lines of the Union Budget, Haryana’s Budget will be aimed at the holistic development of the state bringing the Antyodaya into mainstream.

Check Haryana Budget Live Updates Here

Live Updates

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar announced free coaching for competitive examinations and said two new schools will be opened in each block under PM Shri Yojana.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar said the state has allocated Rs 101 crore for construction of SYL to get state’s due share of waters of Ravi-Beas river system. The state government also proposed a new 800 MW thermal power plant.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar said the state government has allocated Rs 50 crore for new Haryana assembly building.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar said the current budget is an 11.6 per cent increase from the previous Budget.

    Check the break-up here:

    Pensions – Rs 1,3000 crore

    Health and Medical education – Rs 9,647 crore

    Electricity – Rs 8,274 crore

    Panchayats and rural development – Rs 7,202 crore

    Irrigation and water resources – Rs 6,598 crore

    Public Health – Rs 5,017 crore

    Urban local bodies – Rs 6,052 crore

    Industries – Rs 1,386 crore

    Gau Sewa Aayog Budget increased from Rs 40 crore to Rs 400 crore

    Transport – Rs 4,131 crore

    Debt payments – Rs 35,220 crore

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: In the state budget, CM Khattar proposed to add 4,000 play schools in the next two years by converting existing anganwadi centres.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar proposed an allocation of Rs 5, 408 crore for roads, highways and railways sector.

  • 12:01 PM IST

    Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar allocated Rs 657 crore for forests, environment and climate change for year 2023-24 and said the allocation is 29.1% more as compared to the current financial year.

  • 11:49 AM IST

    Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: According to CM Khattar, the state government will establish Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority for integrated planning and development of Sonepat Metropolitan area including Kundli, Rai and Sonipat.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar said the Haryana government proposed an allocation of Rs 9,647 crore for health, medical education, and Ayush sector.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    Haryana Budget Live Updates: CM Khattar said the state government has allocated Rs 8,316 crore for agriculture, allied sectors and cooperation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 23, 2023 11:02 AM IST

Updated Date: February 23, 2023 12:24 PM IST

More Stories