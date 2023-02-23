Home

News

India

Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar Allocates Rs 50 Crore For New Assembly Building

live

Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar Allocates Rs 50 Crore For New Assembly Building

Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: Before tabling the Budget in the state assembly, CM Khattar had held a series of pre-Budget consultation meetings with officials to ensure that every key suggestion shared by the stakeholders are incorporated.

Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Khattar said the focus of the Budget shall be welfare for all the sections of society.

Haryana Budget 2023 Live Updates: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday presented the state budget and said no new taxes will be imposed. Khattar also proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

Notably, the Haryana Budget Session of the Assembly commenced on February 20 and CM Khattar had said that the focus of the Budget shall be welfare for all the sections of society with specific attention towards the rural-development, environment, healthcare and education sectors.

Before tabling the Budget in the state assembly, CM Khattar had held a series of pre-Budget consultation meetings with officials to ensure that every key suggestion shared by the stakeholders are incorporated.

During the consultation meeting with his Cabinet and the administrative wing at Haryana Niwas, Khattar had said that the lines of the Union Budget, Haryana’s Budget will be aimed at the holistic development of the state bringing the Antyodaya into mainstream.

Check Haryana Budget Live Updates Here

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.