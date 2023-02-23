Home

Haryana Budget 2023: Old Pension Scheme To Increase Rs 250 Per Month | Details Here

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while presenting the state budget, proposed to increase Rs 250 per month in old age pension.

Haryana Budget 2023: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24. Presenting Haryana Budget 2023, Khattar proposed to increase Rs 250 per month in old age pension. With this, the old age pension in Haryana has increased to Rs 2,750 per month.

Haryana Budget 2023: Highlights

Haryana CM Khattar, while presenting the state budget, said it has been proposed to establish labour hostels in the National Capital Region (NCR).

An allocation of Rs 10,524 crore has been proposed for SEWA sector (social justice and empowerment).

Khattar also proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

CM Khattar proposed to add 4,000 play schools in the next two years by converting existing anganwadi centres.

Free coaching for competitive examinations have been announced. Two new schools will be opened in each block under PM Shri Yojana, Khattar said.

An allocation of Rs 5, 408 crore has been proposed for roads, highways and railways sector.

