Free Travel On Haryana Roadways Buses For Families With Annual Income Less Than Rs 1 Lakh

Haryana Budget 2024: Haryana Budget 2024: CM Khattar announced that the state government will provide 1,000 km free travel in Haryana Roadways buses to nearly 22.89 lakh families having annual income of Rs 1 lakh.

Chandigarh: Amid the massive protest by farmers near the borders of Haryana and Delhi demanding a legal guarantee for MSP on all crops, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented the State Budget for the financial year 2024-25 with a total outlay of Rs 1,89,876.61 at the Assembly in Chandigarh. While presenting the Budget, CM Khattar announced that the state government will provide 1,000 km free travel in Haryana Roadways buses to nearly 22.89 lakh families with an annual income of Rs 1 lakh.

CM Khattar also announced the waiver of interest and penalties for those farmers who will deposit their loans by May 2024.

Haryana Budget 2024-25: CM Khattar Proposed 1.89 Lakh Crore State Budget

The Haryana CM, who also holds the state Finance Ministry, stated, “For 2024-25, I propose a budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore which is 11.37 per cent more than Rs 1,70,490.84 crore (revised estimates) of 2023-24.” Notably, it is the fifth budget of the BJP-JJP government.

A budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore was proposed for the year 2024-25, which shows an increase of 11.37 percent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,70,490.84 crore for the year 2023-24. The budget includes Rs 1,34,456.36 crore as revenue outlay and Rs 55,420.25 crore as capital outlay which accounts for 70.81 per cent and 29.19 per cent of the total budget respectively.

“India will be the fastest growing economy in the world with a growth rate of 6.7 per cent in the year 2023. In the Amrit Kaal period, India will be one of the leading developed countries of the world and will again become the world leader. In this journey of developed India, developed Haryana will play an important role,” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Haryana Budget 2024-25: Welfare Of Farmers, Minimum Support Price On 14 Crops

While presenting the budget, CM Khattar said that the state government took numerous steps for the benefit and welfare of kisans, while highlighting that the state government was providing a minimum support price on 14 crops.

Haryana Budget 2024-25: Agricultural Production Up By 8.1% In 2023-24

CM Khattar said, “Agricultural production has increased at the rate of 8.1 per cent in the year 2023-24, which is one of the highest in the country. Farmers are the backbone of our Indian economy. The Haryana government has taken crucial steps for the benefit of our farmers- The government has deposited a payment of Rs 29,876 crore directly into the accounts of farmers in Kharif and Rabi Season 2023. Additionally, an amount of Rs 178 crore of ‘Bhavantar Sahayata’ has been deposited directly into the accounts of farmers.’

Haryana Budget 2024-25: Stubble Burning Declined By 67% In Last 2 Years

While presenting the budget, CM Khattar mentioned that stubble burning in the state has been declined by 67 percent in the past two years.

“Under the scheme to prevent stubble burning and reduce pollution, 1 lakh 56 thousand farmers registered for the management of 14 lakh acres and an incentive amount of Rs 139 crore was provided to the farmers during the year 2023-24. In 2023-24, stubble burning cases also declined by 67 per cent to 2,303 over the previous two years, while 6,987 were recorded in 2021-22,” CM Khattar said.

The national per capita income of Haryana at current prices is projected to increase from Rs 86,647 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,85,854 in 2023-24, an increase of 114 per cent.

In Haryana, it is estimated to increase from Rs 1,47,382 in the year 2014-15 to Rs 3,25,759 in the year 2023-24, which is an increase of 121 per cent. The share of secondary sector in the total gross state value added at current prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at 29.3 per cent.

The national per capita income of Haryana at current prices is projected to increase from Rs 86,647 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,85,854 in 2023-24, an increase of 114 per cent.