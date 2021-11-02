Haryana Bypoll Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the bypoll to Ellenabad assembly constituency in Haryana’s Sirsa district that took place on October 30 started at 8 am today amid tight security arrangements. There are 19 candidates in the fray in Ellenabad bypoll results, including Chautala, Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal and BJP-JJP candidate Gobind Kanda. The Ellenabad bypoll was necessitated after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala’s resignation as the MLA from the seat in January in protest against three central farm laws. Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently. Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly polls against Chautala, recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress. Chautala had won the Rori assembly bypoll in Sirsa district in 2000 and the 2010 bypoll from Ellenabad, when INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala vacated the seat to retain the Uchana seat in Jind district — the other constituency from which he had contested the election in 2009 and won. In the 2010 bypoll in Ellenabad, Chautala won the seat and retained it in 2014 too. He again won from Ellenabad in the 2019 assembly polls, when he was the lone INLD MLA to enter the House.Also Read - Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata Bypoll Results LIVE: TMC Leading on All 4 Bengal Seats

Here are the LIVE Updates:

10 am: INLD’s Abhay Chautala ahead of BJP’s Gobind Kanda