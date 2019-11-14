New Delhi: The Haryana cabinet expansion took place on Thursday with Governor SN Arya administering the oath of office to 10 legislators, including BJP leader Anil Vij, at the Raj Bhawan.

Haryana: Anil Vij, Kanwar Pal, Sandeep Singh and 7 other ministers took oath as new ministers of the state cabinet today. pic.twitter.com/rm7mBIhM9Q — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

In all, six legislators were sworn-in as cabinet ministers while four took oath as Ministers of State (MoS). Besides Vij, others to take oath as cabinet ministers were Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Mool Chandra Sharma, JP Dalal, Dr Banwari Lal and Independent Ranjit Singh. Former India Hockey player Sandeep Singh, who joined the BJP in September, was sworn-in as MoS along with party legislators OP Yadav, Kamlesh Dhanda and JJP’s Anoop Dhanak.

With this, the Haryana cabinet now comprises 12 ministers-Chief Minister ML Khattar of the BJP and his deputy Dushyant Chautala, who is also the founder of the JJP, were both sworn-in on October 27.

Elections for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly were held on October 21, along with those in Maharashtra. Counting of votes was done on October 24, in which the BJP, predicted by most exit polls as the clear winner, couldn’t even achieve simple majority but emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats, seven less than its tally in 2014. Days later, it joined hands with the JJP to form the government in the state.

The Congress, meanwhile, put up a much better show than expected, finishing second with 31 seats. JJP’s tally of ten seats made it the third-largest party in the state.