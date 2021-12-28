Haryana Cabinet Expansion Latest News Today: In the second expansion in two years, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday expanded the state Cabinet, inducting an MLA each from his party BJP and ally Jannayak Janta Party.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Shot At After Joining BJP, Escapes Unhurt

BJP's Hisar MLA Dr Kamal Gupta and JJP's Tohana MLA Devender Singh Babli officially took oath and were on Tuesday inducted into the Khattar cabinet. While Gupta took his oath in Sanskrit and Babli in Hindi.

Earlier, the Khattar government had said that two MLAs will be inducted – one is Kamal Gupta, second one is Devender Babli. "Yes, the suspense is over now," Khattar had said in a lighter vein, when pointed out that the cabinet expansion was finally taking place after months of speculation in this regard.

After the two MLAs took oath, the strength of council of ministers will go up to 14, including the chief minister, which is the upper limit.

Earlier, 10 MLAs were inducted into Khattar cabinet in November 2019, days after the chief minister and his deputy Dushyant Chautala were sworn-in on October 27, 2019.

After the cabinet expansion, the BJP will have 10 ministers, including the CM, and JJP will have three ministers including Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala while Ranjit Singh Chautala is the lone Independent MLA inducted as a minister.

The BJP fell short of a simple majority winning 40 of the 90 assembly seats in the October 2019 polls and later it forged a post-poll alliance with the JJP, which has 10 MLAs.