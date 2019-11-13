New Delhi: Haryana cabinet expansion will take place at 11 AM on Thursday with new ministers taking oath at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Haryana cabinet expansion to take place tomorrow. New ministers of the state cabinet are expected to take oath tomorrow at 11 AM. — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

The Haryana cabinet currently has only two members-Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP and his deputy Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), both of whom were sworn-in on October 27.

The development comes even as five of seven Independent MLAs, who are supporting the coalition government met at Haryana Bhawan in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss a strategy to ensure their accommodation in the expanded cabinet. The five MLAs are Nayanpal Rawat (Prithla), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri), Balraj Kundu (Meham), Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) and Sombir Sangwan (Dadri).

According to reports, out of nine cabinet berths, two will likely go to the JJP.

Assembly elections for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly took place on October 21, with the ruling BJP under CM Khattar seeking a second successive term in office. However, unlike predicted by the exit polls, the BJP failed to win a majority and finished as the single-largest party with 40 seats, with the Congress second with 31 seats. The JJP, formed by Dushyant Chautala just last December, was third with 10 seats.

Later, the two parties joined hands to form an alliance and, thereby, forming the government in the state.