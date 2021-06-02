Haryana Class 12 board exams 2021: The Haryana government has cancelled the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said shortly after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. “We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education,” Pal told PTI. Also Read - GSEB Class 12 Exams From July 1, Confirms Education Minister; Check Exam Pattern, Other Details

“We are going with the decision taken by the Centre and have decided to cancel the board exams,” he said.

The State Board will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students and modalities for this will be worked out soon, he added.

Earlier on April 15, the Haryana government had cancelled the Class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the state board. It had then decided to postpone the exams of Class 12.

The state board exams were earlier scheduled to start in April and continue till mid-May before these were cancelled for Class 10 and postponed for Class 12.

Haryana saw a sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. However, infections have been on the decline in the last few days.

To contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Haryana, the state government had initially imposed a lockdown on May 3 for a week till May 10, which was later extended four times and is currently enforced till June 7.

(With agency inputs)