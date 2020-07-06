New Delhi: The Haryana government on Monday cleared a draft ordinance, approving 75% reservation in jobs in private sector in Haryana for the residents of the state. Also Read - Mamata expresses doubt over implementation of 10 pc job quota for upper caste poor

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who had, earlier in the day, presented the draft ordinance before the state cabinet, tweeted, "Today is a historic day for the youths of the state. Our government has approved the draft ordinance mandating the recruitment of 75% youth from the state in private jobs in Haryana".

Notably, reservation in private jobs was promised by his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in its manifesto for last October’s Assembly polls in the state. The party finished third behind the ruling BJP and the Congress and stitched an alliance with the former to form the government in the state.

The final approval to the ordinance will, however, only be given by the cabinet in its next meeting. The new law would be called ‘Haryana State Employment to Local Candidates Act-2020’. It would be applicable to all private firms where the number of employees is more than ten.

It would not apply to those already working in the state and would apply only to those recruitments which are made after the notification for the proposed law is issued.

Also, the law, which will be implemented by the Haryana labour department, would be applicable only in cases where employees are making less than Rs 50,000/month.