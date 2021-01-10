New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday canceled the scheduled ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ programme after a group of protesting farmers ransacked the venue in Karnal district. Notably, tension prevailed in the chief minister’s turf after police fired teargas shells and used water cannons to disperse farmers, who had gathered there to oppose the holding of ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ aimed at highlighting the benefits of the three Central farm laws. Also Read - Protesting Farmers 'Enjoying Chicken Biryani' to Spread Bird Flu: BJP Leader

TV footage showed protesters carrying black flags and crossing the barricades despite the police using force to disperse them. The farmers also took control over a makeshift helipad where chief minister's helicopter was to land.

The program was canceled due to an unruly act by farmers at the behest of BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, BJP leader Raman Mallik said.

Meanwhile, the farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have accused Khattar of attempting to divide farmers by holding such meetings. “What was the need to hold ‘mahapanchayat’ when thousands of farmers have been sitting at the borders of Delhi for the past 45 days, demanding to revoke the farm laws,” a protesting farmer said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed Chief Minister Khattar for using water cannons and teargas shells against farmers.

“Respected Manohar Lal ji, please stop this pretense of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kaimla village. By playing with the sentiments of those who provide us with food, please stop meddling with the law and order situation”, the Congress leader tweered.

He added,”If you want to have a conversation, have it with those who have been protesting for the last 46 days.”