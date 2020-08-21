New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Thursday went into three-day quarantine after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, earlier in the day, announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“Dear friends, in the last few days, I’ve come in contact with people in whom symptoms of coronavirus have been found. I’ve taken a coronavirus test which has come negative. However, as a precautionary measure, I’m quarantining myself for three days. Stay alert, stay safe”, he tweeted.

प्रिय मित्रों, मैं पिछले दिनों में कई ऐसे लोगों के संपर्क में आया हूँ, जिनमें कोरोना के लक्षण पाए गये हैं। हालांकि, मैंने अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया है, जो नेगेटिव आया है लेकिन एहतियात के तौर पर मैं अपने आपको 3 दिन के लिए होम क्वारंटीन कर रहा हूँ। सजग रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 20, 2020

Notably, the Haryana Chief Minister and a host of officials had on Tuesday physically attended a meet with Shekhawat on the issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, too, had attended the meeting, albeit via videoconference.

By testing positive for coronavirus, Shekhawat joins several other Union Ministers in contracting the infection. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had tested positive for the Chinese-born virus.

