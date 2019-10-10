New Delhi: Prominent Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Amandeep Chawla criticised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the arrest of Tej Bahadur Yadav in the alleged encounter case in Jhansi.

Pointing out at BJP’s political vendetta used to target its opponents, JJP leader Amandeep Chawla, as quoted by news agency IANS, said, “The news of Tej Bahadur contesting the Karnal seat has rattled Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He is feeling the heat of the popularity and support Tej Bahadur has been getting while campaigning. Hence, he is using the government machinery against him.”

“Tej Bahadur was arrested at a time when he was protesting against the alleged fake encounter of Pushpendra Yadav which took place in Jhansi district. He was sitting on a peaceful dharna when the police arrested him,” Chawla said.

Notably, on Wednesday, ex-BSF constable Tej Bahadur was arrested in Jhansi when he had gone there to protest against the alleged fake encounter of Pushpendra Yadav by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday. With this arrest, a fresh tussle erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Besides, the ruling and the opposition parties are taking potshots at each other ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana on October 21.

Tej Bahadur came into the limelight after he criticised the quality of food served to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on duty. He made a video a couple of years ago which went viral on social media following which he was sacked from the BSF on disciplinary grounds.

He had also filed his nomination for contesting the Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi on a Samajwadi Party ticket. However, his candidature was cancelled. He is now contesting against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal on a JJP ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections.

