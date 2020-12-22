New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday had to turn his convoy around after hundreds of protesting farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws showed black flags to him and also blocked the road while he was going to Ambala to campaign for BJP candidates in the upcoming municipal corporation election. Seeing a large number of farmers blocking the road, the minister’s convoy had to slow down and take a U-turn, said a report. Also Read - Art in Protest: Two Students From Patiala Do Live Paintings at Singhu Border to Support Farmers' Agitation

As the farmers tried to block the convoy escorting CM Khattar, police even tried to persuade them to give way and later managed to provide a safe passage to the chief minister, sources said. Also Read - Farmers Block Delhi-Meerut Expressway With Tractors as Protest Intensifies at Ghazipur Border

The farmers waved black flags at the chief minister’s convoy while it was crossing the Agrasen Chowk. They also raised slogans against the government and said that they would continue to protest till the three farm laws are not repealed. A large number of police personnel were deployed near the Chowk. Also Read - After Punjab, Haryana, Farmers From Maharashtra Leave For Delhi to Join Protest

The farmers had gathered at the grain market and also tried to block the Ambala-Hisar highway.

Earlier on December 1, a group of farmers had even shown black flags to Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria in Jandli village adjoining Ambala city. Kataria is BJP MP from Ambala.

Almost two weeks later, BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini faced the ire of farmers in Yamunanagar as they raised slogans against the Centre for not repealing the three agri laws. Saini, an MP from Kurukshetra, was visiting Khurdi village to lay the foundation stones of some projects and inaugurate a community centre. The protesters had thrown black paint on the foundation stones.