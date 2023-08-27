Home

News

India

No Permission For Shobha Yatra In Nuh But People Can Visit Temples To Offer Prayers: Haryana CM Khattar

No Permission For Shobha Yatra In Nuh But People Can Visit Temples To Offer Prayers: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has denied the permission for Shobha Yatra in Nuh but has urged people to go to temples nearby and offer prayers. The Chief Minister has taken this decision as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Earlier this month, there was severe communal violence in the Nuh district of Haryana during a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession; two home guards were killed and many officers were injured. In order to prevent any further communal violence and maintain law and order in the district, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has denied permission to the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Shobha Yatra that was to be organised by the VIshva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Trending Now

Haryana CM Denies Permission For Shoba Yatra, Gives This Alternative

In statement, the Haryana CM has said that looking at the kind of violence Nuh district had seen in the beginning of this month, it is the duty of the government to take strict calls in order to maintain law and order in the area. The administration and police has taken this decision that instead of a yatra being carried out in the district, people must go to nearby temples and pray over there. The permission for Shobha Yatra has been denied by the government but the people are free to go to the temples to pray, said CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Looking at the kind of incident that happened there (Nuh) at the beginning of the month, it is the govt’s duty to ensure that law and order in the area is maintained. Our Police and administration have taken this decision that instead of carrying out a yatra(Braj Mandal Shobha… pic.twitter.com/RzQW8o6ILD — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

Internet Services Suspended In Nuh District

The Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata has said that Sectiom 144 has been imposed and the internet services in the district have been suspended from 12 AM on August 27 till 12 AM on August 29, keeping in mind the safety of people and the law and order situation in Nuh. Along with the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS services have also been suspended until August 28. The administration fears that mobile internet services and bulk SMS can be misused to mobilise mobs who can cause “serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.”

The order dated August 26 read- “It is emphasized that this order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, Voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial/financial interest of the State and basic domestic needs of individuals.”

Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur led a video conference meeting with senior officers from neighboring states, aiming for a coordinated strategy to effectively address the situation. The meeting was attended by senior police officials from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES