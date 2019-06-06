Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday lost his cool and pushed away a person as he tried to click a selfie with him. The incident reportedly happened at an event in Karnal.
In a video, shared by news agency ANI, Khattar can be seen pushing the youth aside as the latter draws his smartphone out in a bid to click a selfie. Before the incident, the person touched Khattar’s feet.
In a similar incident in February, the Haryana CM was caught on camera shouting at an elderly couple, who had approached him in connection with a case of Rs 19 lakh fraud.
On the other hand in 2018, Khattar lectured a reported when he was questioned about the delay in redressal of grievances received at ‘CM window’.