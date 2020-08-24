New Delhi: Hours after Assembly Speaker and 2 MLAs tested positive, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Shripad Naik Health Update: Drop in AYUSH Minister's Oxygen Saturation, Informs Goa Chief Minister

Making the announcement on Twitter, he urged his close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.

"I was tested for novel Coronavirus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and 2 MLAs tested positive for COVID-19.

Notably, the Speaker has tested positive two days before the monsoon session of the Assembly starts here on August 26. As a result, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will be presiding over the House proceedings.

On August 20, Khattar had tested negative for COVID-19 days after he attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has been found infected with the contagious disease.

However, Khattar decided to go into home quarantine for the next three days as a precautionary measure.

The development comes at a time when Haryana on Sunday registered another spike of 1,096 coronavirus cases as the fatality count reached 603 with six more deaths.

During the past a few days, the state has reported a sharp spike in cases. So far, 54,386 people have contracted the infection.