New Delhi: Hours after a horrific video surfaced showing some Haryana policemen harassing and beating a woman with a belt while questioning her in the dead of the night, two head constables have been suspended and three special police officers sacked.

The video shows two cops circling the woman while she narrates an incident and some other policemen recording the incident using objectional language. The cops then start to thrash her with a belt, intimating her and trying to illicit a hurried response from her.

Absolutely shameful! These cops need to be arrested and removed from service with immediate effect. Pathetic situation for women in Haryana! https://t.co/NEyKYb0sLX — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 27, 2019

According to news agency ANI, an FIR has also been lodged against the accused in Faridabad.

A spokesperson from the police department said that the incident happened in October but the video has just recently been released.

Apart from the Haryana Police taking cognizance of the matter, the State Women Commission has also taken a strict view of the episode.

Reportedly, efforts are being made to trace the woman in the video to record her statement.